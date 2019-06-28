New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$1,500 w/ $255 Rakuten Points $1,900
free shipping
Today only, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Apple MacBook Pro Intel Crystalwell Core i7 2.2GHz 15.4" Retina Laptop for $1,499.99. Plus, you'll get $254.83 in Rakuten Super Points and free shipping. Thanks to the points, that's tied with last month's mention, a total savings of $655, and the lowest price we've seen for a new 256GB SSD model. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-4770HQ 2.2GHz Crystalwell quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB flash storage
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- macOS High Sierra
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 17 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
L.A. Computer Company · 22 hrs ago
Refurb MacBook Pro i5 13" Retina Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$899 $1,799
free shipping
L.A. Computer Company offers the refurbished 3.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Broadwell Core i5 2.9GHz 13.3" Retina Laptop for $899 with free shipping. That's $100 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find for this early-2015 model now by $101. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day L.A. Computer Company warranty applies.
Features
- Intel Core i5-5287U 2.9GHz Broadwell dual-core Processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- macOS 10.13.6 (High Sierra)
- Model: MF841LL/A
L.A. Computer Company · 6 days ago
Apple MacBook Pro Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 15" Laptop w/ 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM
$2,999 $3,399
free shipping
L.A. Computer Company offers the mid-2018 Apple MacBook Pro Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 6-Core 15.4" Laptop with Touch Bar for $2,999 with free shipping. That's $400 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina display
- 32GB RAM
- 1TB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 555X 4GB GPU
- OS X 10.13 High Sierra
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Xspec 26" 21 Speed Folding Bicycle
$250 w/ $35 in Rakuten Points $250
free shipping
Crosslinks via Rakuten offers the Xspec 26" 21 Speed Folding Bicycle in Black for $229.95. Coupon code "TOYS20" cut that to $189.95. With free shipping, that's $60 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $11 less in April.
Update: You'll now get $34.35 back in Rakuten Points with your order. Buy Now
Update: You'll now get $34.35 back in Rakuten Points with your order. Buy Now
Features
- disc brakes
- himano derailleurs and shifters
- front and rear shock absorbers
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Arcade Cabinet
$239 w/ $42 in Rakuten Points $300
free shipping
Gamer Candy via Rakuten offers the Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Arcade Cabinet for $278.99. Coupon code "TOYS20" cuts that to $238.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $10, although most sellers charge over $300.
Update: You'll now get $41.70 back in Rakuten Points with your order. Buy Now
Update: You'll now get $41.70 back in Rakuten Points with your order. Buy Now
Features
- measures 46" x 23" x 19”
- incl. Street Fighter ll Champion Edition, Street Fighter ll The New Challengers, and Street Fighter ll Turbo
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone
$589 w/ $94 Rakuten Points
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone in Space Gray for $589 with free shipping. Plus, you'll get $94.24 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the credit, that's the lowest price we could find now by $71 and the best price we've seen. (We last saw it four days ago for $500 but without any credit.) Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Clevr 20" Teak Wood Folding Shower Bench
$128 w/ $24 in Rakuten Points $220
free shipping
Crosslinks via Rakuten offers the Clevr 20" Teak Wood Folding Shower Bench for $159.99. Coupon code "TOYS20" cuts that to $127.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: You'll now get $23.85 in Rakuten Points with your order. Buy Now
Update: You'll now get $23.85 in Rakuten Points with your order. Buy Now
Apple · 3 wks ago
Apple announces its redesigned Mac Pro
from $5,999
Max out at a 28-core CPU, 1.5TB RAM, and 4TB SSD
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
Target · 4 wks ago
Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2
$40 $100
free shipping
Target offers the Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2 in White for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Daily Steals · 5 days ago
Refurb Apple iMac Intel Core i5 2.7GHz 22" Desktop
$525 $1,500
free shipping
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple iMac Intel Core i5 2.7GHz 21.5" Desktop for $549.99. Coupon code "MAC25" drops that to $524.99. With free shipping. That's $74 under our May mention, and the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $74 from a reputable seller.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty is included, although it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- Intel Core i5-4570R 2.7GHz Haswell quad-core processor
- 21.5" 1920x1080 LED-backlit display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Wireless Keyboard and Mouse
- Mac OS X Yosemite
- Model: ME086LL/A
Sign In or Register