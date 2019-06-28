New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Apple MacBook Pro Crystalwell i7 Quad 15" Laptop
$1,500 w/ $255 Rakuten Points $1,900
free shipping
Today only, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Apple MacBook Pro Intel Crystalwell Core i7 2.2GHz 15.4" Retina Laptop for $1,499.99. Plus, you'll get $254.83 in Rakuten Super Points and free shipping. Thanks to the points, that's tied with last month's mention, a total savings of $655, and the lowest price we've seen for a new 256GB SSD model. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i7-4770HQ 2.2GHz Crystalwell quad-core processor
  • 15.4" 2880x1800 LED-backlit Retina display
  • 16GB RAM & 256GB flash storage
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
  • macOS High Sierra
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals MacBook Pro Rakuten Apple
Core i7 15 inch Popular Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register