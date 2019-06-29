New
L.A. Computer Company · 48 mins ago
$2,999 $3,399
free shipping
L.A. Computer Company offers the mid-2018 Apple MacBook Pro Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 6-Core 15.4" Laptop with Touch Bar for $2,999 with free shipping. That's $400 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina display
- 32GB RAM
- 1TB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 555X 4GB GPU
- OS X 10.13 High Sierra
Details
L.A. Computer Company · 1 wk ago
Refurb MacBook Air i5 13" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$699
free shipping
L.A. Computer Company offers the 3-lb. refurbished Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz 13.3" Laptop for $699 with free shipping. That's $30 under our February mention and $34 below the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LCD
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.0
- Thunderbolt 2
- Mac OS 10.13.6 High Sierra
L.A. Computer Company · 23 hrs ago
Apple TV 4K 32GB Media Receiver
$159 $179
free shipping
L.A. Computer Company offers the Apple TV 4K 32GB Media Receiver for $159 with free shipping. That tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we've seen for a new, sealed model and the best deal we could find today by $11. Buy Now
Features
- Apple A10X Fusion 3-core processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB storage
- support for 4K HDR content (HDR10 and Dolby Vision)
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- HDMI
- tvOS 11
- Siri remote
- Model: MQD22LL/A
Apple · 2 wks ago
Apple announces its redesigned Mac Pro
from $5,999
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
Target · 3 wks ago
Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2
$40 $100
free shipping
Target offers the Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2 in White for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop
$499 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen, and $350 under what you'd pay for a refurbished unit from Apple. (This one is new.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.1, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or newer
- Model: MGEQ2LL/A
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
gr8gatzby
Bought my 32gb MBP with AppleCare+ from these guys in March and can't recommend them enough! Yunus was awesome to work with! No tax!
