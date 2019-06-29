New
L.A. Computer Company · 48 mins ago
Apple MacBook Pro Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 15" Laptop w/ 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM
$2,999 $3,399
free shipping
L.A. Computer Company offers the mid-2018 Apple MacBook Pro Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 6-Core 15.4" Laptop with Touch Bar for $2,999 with free shipping. That's $400 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina display
  • 32GB RAM
  • 1TB SSD
  • AMD Radeon Pro 555X 4GB GPU
  • OS X 10.13 High Sierra
  • Expires 6/29/2019
    Published 48 min ago
gr8gatzby
Bought my 32gb MBP with AppleCare+ from these guys in March and can't recommend them enough! Yunus was awesome to work with! No tax!
29 min ago