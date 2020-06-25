New
B&H Photo Video · 33 mins ago
Apple MacBook Pro Coffee Lake i7 2.8GHz 13.3" Retina Laptop (2019) w/ 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
$1,799 $2,499
free shipping

It's $400 below our mention from last November and the best price we could find now, also by $400. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 8th gen Intel Core i7-8569U Coffee Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560 x 1600 IPS Retina display
  • 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
  • Touchbar and Touch ID
  • 4 Thunderbolt ports
  • MacOS High Sierra
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptop Accessories B&H Photo Video Apple
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register