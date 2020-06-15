That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 9th-Gen Intel Core i7 2.6GHz 6-core processor
- 16" 3072x1920 Retina display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB GPU
-
Published 27 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That's $899 off the original retail price and the lowest price we've seen for this model. Buy Now at MegaMacs
- A 90-day MegaWatts warranty applies.
- Intel Core i7-7700HQ 2.8GHz Kaby Lake quad-core CPU
- 15" Retina display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 555 2GB graphics
- macOS 10.14 Mojave or better
- Model: MPTU2LL/A
Save on MacBooks, iPads, cameras, SD cards, printers, and much more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Start your new quarantine career as a YouTuber with video cameras, lighting arrays, and more from B&H Photo Video. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping starts at $3.99.
Stock up on anything you may need for your home work space- from laptops to keyboards, printers, monitors, routers, desks, office chairs, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
With the included software, it's the best deal we could find by $68. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It includes a Bitdefender Total Security 2020 5-Device 1-Year License. (it adds to cart automatically.)
- Intel Core i5-8260U 1.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- one 2.5" drive bay
- one M.2 2280 slot
- two DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM slots (up to 64GB)
- Gigabit Ethernet & 802.11ac wireless
- Model: BOXNUC8I5BEHS1
It's essentially the innards of the iPhone 11 with the body of the iPhone 8. Shop Now at Apple
- It's available in White, Black, or (Product)Red.
- Prices without a trade in start at $399.
- Click the blue "Pre-order" pricing button to get details.
- 4.7" Retina HD display
- single-camera system (wide)
- IP67 water-resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes
- Up to 13 hours video playback
- A13 Bionic processor
- touch ID
- portrait mode
- 4K video
Altogether, you'd be saving $350 or 50% off list value with this offer. Other providers are charging $29/month. Shop Now at AT&T Mobility
- A $30 activation fee applies.
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans. In several colors (Purple pictured)
Developed in partnership with the CDC, Apple offers this app which provides a screening tool, information regarding the disease and actions you can take to protect yourself. Shop Now at Apple Services
- The screening tool is also available via webpage for those without iOS devices.
That's the lowest price we could find by $88. Select Micro Center outlets have it in-store for $310 (see below). Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock June 18 but can be ordered now.
Sign In or Register