Ending today, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Apple MacBook Pro Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.3GHz 13.3" Retina Laptop with Touch Bar in Space Gray for $1,599.99. Coupon code "EEX200" cuts that to $1,399.99. Plus, you'll bag $27.98 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core 2.3 GHz i5 Quad-Core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS LED Retina display and Touch Bar
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.2, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports
  • macOS (Mojave)