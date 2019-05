Ending today, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Apple MacBook Pro Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.3GHz 13.3" Retina Laptop with Touch Bar in Space Gray for $1,599.99. Coupon code "EEX200" cuts that to $1,399.99. Plus, you'll bag $27.98 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now