New
Costco · 53 mins ago
Apple MacBook Pro Coffee Lake i5 13.3" Retina Laptop w/ Touch Bar & 128GB SSD (2019)
from $1,000 $1,250
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $180. Buy Now at Costco

Tips
  • Non-members pay a $62.50 surcharge.
Features
  • available in Space Gray
  • Intel Core i5-8257U 1.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 LED-backlit Retina display
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Touch Bar with Touch ID
  • macOS 10.14 (Mojave)
  • Model: MUHN2LL/A
↑ less
Buy from Costco
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/25/2019
    Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals MacBook Pro Costco Apple
Core i5 13.3 inch Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register