Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 41 mins ago
Apple MacBook Pro Coffee Lake Core i5 2.30GHz 13.3" Laptop (2018)
$1,299 $1,799
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $200 and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • available in Space Gray
  • Intel Core 2.3 GHz i5 Quad-Core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS LED Retina display and Touch Bar
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.2, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports
  • macOS (Mojave)
  • Model: MR9Q2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals MacBook Pro B&H Photo Video Apple
Core i5 13.3 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register