- Available at this price in Space Gray.
- Intel Core i9 2.3 GHz 8-core CPU
- 16" 3072x1920 IPS Retina display
- 32GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- macOS
- Available in Space Gray or Silver.
- 8th-Gen Intel Core i5 2.4GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MV992LL/A
- 9th-Gen Intel Core i7 2.6GHz 6-core processor
- 16" 3072x1920 Retina display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB GPU
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 16" 3072x1920 (1920p) Retina display
- 32GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB GPU
- Mac OS
- It's currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price now and will ship when available.
- built-in amplifier
- USB, microphone & aux inputs
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: PWA15BT
- 3500MB/s read speed
- 3000MB/s write speed
- Model: AGAMMIXS11P-1TT-C
- Dolby Atmos ready
- 25mm soft dome tweeter
- dual 102mm 5" polyfiber woofers
- This item is currently backordered but can be ordered now at this price. It will ship when it becomes available.
- up to 1080p video at 30 fps
- omni-directional dual stereo microphones
- USB 2.0
- 78° wide lens
- Model: 960000764
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans and new line.
- You'll receive this discount via bill credits, which start within 3 bills. (You'll receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- The $30 activation fee is waived for online orders.
- Available in several colors.
- 64GB for $11.67/mo.
- 128GB for $13.33/mo.
- 256GB for $16.67/mo.
- Add the AirPods for free in-cart.
- Alternatively, you can choose the version with a wireless case for $40 or the AirPods Pro for $90.
- Choose "Buy one, get another" under "Promotion" to get this deal.
- Device payment plan, new line, and qualifying Unlimited plan required for both phones.
- The activation normally costs $40, but is currently discounted to $20.
- The BOGO offer can also take up to $700 off other iPhone 11 models, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Xs, or Xs Max instead.
- 12.9" 2732x2048 multi-touch liquid Retina display
- 256GB storage
- Apple A12X 64-Bit SoC + M12 coprocessor
- face ID
- supports Apple Pencil (2nd-Gen.)
- Model: MTHX2LL/A
