Intel Core m3-7Y32 1.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor

12" 2304x1440 IPS LED-backlit Retina display

8GB RAM and 256GB SSD

802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2

USB 3.1 Type-C

macOS Sierra

Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the mid-2017 2-lb. Apple MacBook Intel Kaby Lake Core m3 1.2GHz 12" Retina Laptop in Rose Gold forwith. That's $101 less than our mention from last October and the best price we've seen. (It's a current low by $500.) Features include: