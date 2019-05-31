Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Apple MacBook Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 1.3GHz 12" Retina Laptop in Space Gray for $1,179. Coupon code "XP150" cuts it to $1,029. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $270, although we saw it in another color for $30 less in March. Buy Now
Tips
  • Today only, you'll get $20.58 in Rakuten Super Points with this purchase.
Features
  • Intel Core i5 1.3GHz dual-core processor
  • 12" 2304x1440 IPS Retina display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • Model: MNYG2LL/A