Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Apple MacBook Core i5 12" Laptop
$1,029 $1,179
free shipping
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Apple MacBook Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 1.3GHz 12" Retina Laptop in Space Gray for $1,179. Coupon code "XP150" cuts that to $1,029. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find by $370. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i5 1.3GHz dual-core processor
  • 12" 2304x1440 IPS Retina display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • Model: MNYG2LL/A
  • Code "XP150"
  • Expires 6/27/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
