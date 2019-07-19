New
Micro Center · 1 hr ago
Apple MacBook Air i5 13" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2018)
$1,000 $1,200
free shipping

For pickup only, Micro Center offers the Apple MacBook Air Intel Core i5 13.3" Laptop in Silver for $999.99. That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i5 1.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • macOS (Mojave)
