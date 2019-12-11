Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 25 mins ago
Apple MacBook Air i5 13" Laptop w/ 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD (2018) + JBL Wireless Headphones
$1,299 $1,799
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find for $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • The JBL Free X True Wireless Headphones will automatically be added to cart for free.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8210Y 1.6GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS display
  • 16GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • macOS
  • Model: Z0VE1LL/A
