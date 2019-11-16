Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Apple MacBook Air i5 13" Laptop w/ 128GB SSD & Touch ID (2018)
$900 $1,100
free shipping

That's about $100 under what you'd pay elsewhere, but without the $60 value of bonus freebies for Apple Music and Trend Micro Internet Security subscriptions. (For further comparison, most retailers charge $1,000 or more). Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • 6-Month Trend Micro Internet Security Subscription included (3 devices)
  • 3-Month Apple Music subscription included (new subscribers only)
  • Don't care about the freebies? Amazon offers it for the same price without them.
Features
  • available in Space Grey, Silver, or Gold
  • Intel Core i5 1.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • touch ID
  • macOS (Mojave)
  • Published 1 hr ago
MacBook Air Best Buy Apple
Core i5 13 inch
