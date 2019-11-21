Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 29 mins ago
Apple MacBook Air i5 13" Laptop w/ 128GB SSD & Touch ID (2018)
$889 $1,040
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $110. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • It's offered by 6ave Electronics via Rakuten.
  • Use coupon code "AVE151B" to get this price.
  • Space Gray
  • Intel Core i5 1.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • touch ID
  • macOS (Mojave)
  • Model: MVFH2LL/A
  • Code "AVE151B"
  • Expires 11/21/2019
    Published 29 min ago
