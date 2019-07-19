New
Micro Center · 39 mins ago
Apple MacBook Air i5 13" Laptop (2018)
$800 $1,000
For pickup only, Micro Center offers the Apple MacBook Air Intel Core i5 13.3" Laptop in Silver for $799.99. That's the lowest price we could find by $198. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i5 1.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • 720p FaceTime camera
  • WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2
  • Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Type-C
