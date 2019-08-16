Personalize your DealNews Experience
LA Computer Company offers the Apple MacBook Air Intel Crystalwell Core i7 2.2GHz 13.3" Retina Laptop for $949 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from May, $200 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
For pickup only, Micro Center offers the new Apple MacBook Air Intel Core i5 13.3" Laptop in Space Grey for $899.99. That's the lowest price we could find by $199. Buy Now
6ave via Rakuten offers the 3-lb. Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.8GHz 13.3" Laptop for $867.19 with free shipping. Plus, you'll receive $130.05 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's $78 less than our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $13 today. Buy Now
Mac2Mall via eBay offers the refurbished 3-lb. Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz 13.3" Laptop in Silver for $399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $50. Buy Now
Mac2Mall via eBay offers the refurbished 2.3-lb. Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $349.60 with free shipping. That's $30 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $75.
Update: The price has dropped to $349. Buy Now
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the New Apple MacBook Air 13" Laptop w/ Touch ID and 256GB SSD in Space Grey for $1,099.99. That's the lowest price we could find by $125, although most stores charge $1,294 or more.
Update: The price has dropped to $1,069.99. Buy Now
L.A. Computer Company offers the refurbished 3.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Broadwell Core i5 2.9GHz 13.3" Retina Laptop for $899 with free shipping. That's $100 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find for this early-2015 model now by $101. Buy Now
L.A. Computer Company offers the MacBook Pro i9 6-Core 15" Retina Laptop w/ Touch Bar for $2,899 with free shipping. That's $600 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 5.6-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i7 2.2GHz 15.4" Laptop for $449.99. Coupon code "APLDS" cuts it to $429.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $10. Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
Best Buy offers the the 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 128GB WiFi Tablet in several colors (Space Gray pictured) for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $29 under yesterday's mention, within a buck of our Prime Day mention, and is the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $29.) Buy Now
