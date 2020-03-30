Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 Dual 11.6" Laptop
$340 $1,000
free shipping

That's $139 less than the best price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • a 1-year warranty applies, although details are unclear
Features
  • Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
  • 4GB RAM, 128GB flash storage
  • OS X 10.10 (Yosemite)
  • Model: MJVM2LL/A
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
