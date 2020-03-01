Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 Dual 11.6" Laptop
$315
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $85. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by itd-gear via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
  • 4GB RAM, 128GB flash storage
  • OS X 10.10 (Yosemite)
  • Model: MJVM2LL/A
