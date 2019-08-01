New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.8GHz 13.3" Laptop (2017)
$807 $899
free shipping

6ave Electronics via Rakuten offers the 5th-generation 3-lb. Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.8GHz 13.3" Laptop (2017) for $874.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $814.99. With free shipping, that's $8 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $92 today. Buy Now

Tips
  • you must be logged in to your account to apply the code
Features
  • Intel Core i5-5350U 1.8GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1440x900 LED-backlit LCD
  • 8GB RAM
  • 128GB SSD
  • Thunderbolt 2
  • Mac OS 10.13 Sierra
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 8/1/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals MacBook Air Rakuten Apple
Core i5 13.3 inch Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register