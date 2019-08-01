- Create an Account or Login
6ave Electronics via Rakuten offers the 5th-generation 3-lb. Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.8GHz 13.3" Laptop (2017) for $874.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $814.99. With free shipping, that's $8 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $92 today. Buy Now
For pickup only, Micro Center offers the new Apple MacBook Air Intel Core i5 13.3" Laptop in Space Grey for $899.99. That's the lowest price we could find by $199. Buy Now
For pickup only, Micro Center offers the Apple MacBook Air Intel Core i5 13.3" Laptop in Silver for $999.99. That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the New Apple MacBook Air 13" Laptop w/ Touch ID and 256GB SSD in Space Grey for $1,099.99. That's the lowest price we could find by $125, although most stores charge $1,294 or more. Buy Now
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Silver/White for $174.97. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $148.72. With free shipping, that's $3 under last month's mention and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's also the lowest price today by $71 for refurb model). Buy Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $530.39. With free shipping, that's $110 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $105.) Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Chalk or Charcoal for $69. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $58.65. With free shipping, that's $11 under our mention from five days ago (which included $10 in Rakuten credit) and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $16.) Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished first-generation Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $113.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, the best deal for a refurb today by at least $10, and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet in any condition. Buy Now
BidAllies via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 128GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $209.95 with free shipping. That's $25 under our March mention and an all-time low price. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $31.) Buy Now
