Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 36 mins ago
Apple MacBook Air Ice Lake i3 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020)
$925 $999
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $54. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • In Silver
  • Sold by electronics basket via eBay
Features
  • Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • macOS Catalina
  • Model: MWTK2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals MacBook Air eBay Apple
Core i3 Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register