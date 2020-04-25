Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Apple MacBook Air Ice Lake i3 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020)
$900 $1,000
free shipping

You'd pay $100 more elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • In Space Gray or Silver
  • Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • macOS Catalina
  • Model: MWTJ2LL/A
  • Expires 4/25/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
