Apple MacBook Air Broadwell i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$934 $1,200
free shipping

6th Avenue Electronics via Google Express offers the Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.8GHz 13.3" Laptop in Silver for $1,038. Coupon code "CWZPKY" cuts the price to $934.20. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $165, although we saw it for $67 less bundled with $130 Rakuten points in our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i5-5350U 1.8GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1440x900 LED-backlit LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • 720p FaceTime camera
  • Thunderbolt 2
  • Mac OS 10.12 Sierra
  • Model: MQD42LL/A
