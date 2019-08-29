Personalize your DealNews Experience
6th Avenue Electronics via Google Express offers the Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.8GHz 13.3" Laptop in Silver for $1,038. Coupon code "CWZPKY" cuts the price to $934.20. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $165, although we saw it for $67 less bundled with $130 Rakuten points in our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now
For pickup only, Micro Center offers the new Apple MacBook Air Intel Core i5 13.3" Laptop in Space Grey for $869.99. That's $30 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find now by $30, although most retailers charge $1,039 or more. Buy Now
Mac2Mall via eBay offers the refurbished 3-lb. Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz 13.3" Laptop in Silver for $399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $51 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb today. Buy Now
itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $308.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $31, although we saw it for $10 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
LA Computer Company offers the Apple MacBook Air Intel Crystalwell Core i7 2.2GHz 13.3" Retina Laptop for $929 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from May, $200 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the New Apple MacBook Air 13" Laptop w/ Touch ID and 256GB SSD in Space Grey for $1,099.99. That's the lowest price we could find by $125, although most stores charge $1,294 or more.
Update: The price has dropped to $1,069.99. Buy Now
Google Express cuts up to 25% off a selection of clothing and accessories, audio, decor, electronics, and more during its Labor Day Sale. This includes shop stores such as Costco, Target, Walmart, and the Home Depot. Plus, extra savings on select items are available via the coupons listed below. Some exclusions apply; see the full terms and conditions. Shop Now
Shoes.com via Google Express offers the adidas Men's Hoops 2.0 Sneakers in White/Black/Green for $54.95. Add them to your cart and apply coupon code "SHOESBTS19" to cut the price to $34.61. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Alternative Apparel via Google Express offers the Alternative Apparel Women's Striped Fleece Jogger Pants in Grey for $10. That drops to $7 in-cart. With free shipping, that's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the offer the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $129.99. That's $15 under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $15.) Buy Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
With activation of a new line on a 24-month payment plan, Verizon Wireless offers the Apple iPhone 7 32GB Smartphone for Verizon in several colors (Black pictured) for free with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $449. Shop Now
