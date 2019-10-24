Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $127.20 below our mention from August, and the lowest price we could find by $159. (It's also the best outright price we've seen outside of student-only deals.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $46 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb today.
Note: The seller is away until October 2, so there may be a delay in processing orders. Buy Now at eBay
Mac2Mall via eBay offers the refurbished 2.3-lb. Apple MacBook Air Intel Haswell Core i5 1.3GHz 13.3" Laptop for $379 with free shipping. That's $20 under last year's mention and the lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $209. Buy Now at eBay
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $164.) Buy Now at eBay
That's $2 under our mention from over a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $33.
Update: The price has dropped to $299.99. Buy Now at eBay
itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $308.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $31, although we saw it for $10 less three weeks ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $299.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the $1.80 in Rakuten points, that's the best price we could find by $18 and within a buck of the best we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $390 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's currently a low by $51 and the best deal we've seen. (It's also $6 under our mention from nearly two weeks ago.)
Update: The price has increased to $54.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's $50 under our refurb mention from over a week ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $129 less than buying a new unit.) Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $30, and tied with the best price we've seen for this GSM unlocked model. Buy Now at eBay
