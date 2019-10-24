New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Apple MacBook Air Broadwell i5 1.8GHz 13.3" Laptop (2017)
$740 $999
free shipping

That's $127.20 below our mention from August, and the lowest price we could find by $159. (It's also the best outright price we've seen outside of student-only deals.) Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by 6ave Electronics via Rakuten.
  • Use code "AVE126" to get this discount.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-5350U 1.8GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1440x900 LED-backlit LCD
  • 8GB RAM
  • 128GB SSD
  • Mac OS Sierra
  • model: MQD32LL/A
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "AVE126"
  • Expires 10/24/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals MacBook Air Rakuten Apple
Core i5 13.3 inch Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register