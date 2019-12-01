Open Offer in New Tab
Apple MacBook Air Broadwell i5 1.8GHz 13.3" Laptop (2017)
$675 $699
free shipping

That's $5 under yesterday's mention, best price we've seen, and a low by $24 today. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • use code "19CYBERAIR" to drop the price
Features
  • Intel Core i5-5350U 1.8GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1440x900 LED-backlit LCD
  • 8GB RAM
  • 128GB SSD
  • Mac OS Sierra
