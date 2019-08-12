- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
6ave via Rakuten offers the 3-lb. Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.8GHz 13.3" Laptop for $867.19 with free shipping. Plus, you'll receive $130.05 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's $78 less than our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $13 today. Buy Now
Mac2Mall via eBay offers the refurbished 3-lb. Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz 13.3" Laptop in Silver for $399.20 with free shipping. That's $15 under our mention from last December and the lowest price we could find today by $50. Buy Now
For pickup only, Micro Center offers the new Apple MacBook Air Intel Core i5 13.3" Laptop in Space Grey for $899.99. That's the lowest price we could find by $199.
Update: The price has dropped to $869.99. Buy Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $298.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen for a refurb. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best deal for a refurb now by $131.) Buy Now
TekReplay via eBay offers the refurbished 2.4-lb. Apple MacBook Air Intel Haswell Core i5 1.4GHz 11.6" Laptop for $299.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $96, although we saw it for $10 less a year ago. Buy Now
Mac2Mall via eBay offers the refurbished 2.3-lb. Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $349.60 with free shipping. That's $30 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $75. Buy Now
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the New Apple MacBook Air 13" Laptop w/ Touch ID and 256GB SSD in Space Grey for $1,099.99. That's the lowest price we could find by $125, although most stores charge $1,294 or more.
Update: The price has dropped to $1,069.99. Buy Now
Shoebacca via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Tsugi Netfit Training Shoes in Black/Orange for $31.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $25.56. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last October and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price for any color today by $14.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's $7 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the U.S. Army Men's Full-Zip Hoodie in Black for $8.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $7.19. With free shipping, that's $4 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $17.) Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's Gel-Sileo Shoes in Carbon or Black for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $8. They're available in sizes 8.5 to 14. Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
syn_ergy via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 6s 64GB Smartphone in Space Gray for $124.99 with free shipping. That's $55 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $14, although most sellers charge $150 or more.)
Update: It's now $134.99. Buy Now
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch with Sport Band in Silver/White for $174.97. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $139.98. With free shipping, that's $139 less than you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it with $21 in Rakuten points from our expired mention from two days ago. Buy Now
