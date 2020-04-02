Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 25 mins ago
Apple MacBook Air Amber Lake Y i5 13.3" Retina Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2019)
$999 $1,299
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $230. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • It's available in Gold.
  • Intel Core i5-8210Y 1.6GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 LED-backlit Retina display with True Tone technology
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • macOS
  • Model: MVFN2LL/A
