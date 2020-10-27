It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by All Day Zip via eBay.
- Available in Space Gray, Silver, or Gold.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i3 1.1GHZ dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS
-
Published 58 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $50 under our mention from last month, and $201 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LED Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: Z0YJ-MWTJ235
That's the best price we could find by $201. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i5-8210Y 1.6GHz Amber Lake dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Model: MVH62LL/A
That's $30 under our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also at least $30 less than most stores charge.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by electronicsbasket via eBay.
- In Silver or Space Gray.
- Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS Catalina
- Model: MWTK2LL/A
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
That's a $33 savings. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black
- Sold by Joe's New Balance Outlet via eBay.
It's $29 less than you'd pay from adidas directly. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Legacy Blue.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on over 20 models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
Open a new line and trade in your old device for up to $550 off. Plus, you'll save up to $250 when you switch and activate on a new smartphone line of service with Above, Beyond, Do, Play or Get Unlimited plans. Also, online orders get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- The trade-in credit will apply over 24 months.
- You'll also get Verizon Stream TV and the Marvel Avengers Game when you activate a new line.
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- This item is expected to ship by October 30, 2020.
Save on the Apple iPad Pro. Trade in your eligible phone or tablet to save up to $150. Plus, save $100 more when you purchase an iPad and iPhone with a 24-month plan. Even better, you'll also enjoy 6-months free Apple News+ on your iPad. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Apple News+ will be billed at $9.99 each month after free trial. Be sure to cancel before your 6-month trial is up if you don't want to continue the service.
- Credits up to $250 will be spread out over 24-months.
- Available in Silver or Space Gray with 128GB to 1TB storage capacity.
Sign In or Register