Apple MacBook Air 10th-Gen. i3 13.3" Laptop (2020)
$840 $1,000
free shipping

That's $10 under mention from last month, $160 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • in Silver.
  • 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 retina IPS display
  • 8GB & 256GB PCIe SSD
  • Mac OS
  • 2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports
  • WiFi 5 (802.11ac)
atomsf
M1 MBAs already on sale for $899
November 18, 2020