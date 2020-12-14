That's $10 under mention from last month, $160 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- in Silver.
- Sold by alldayzip via eBay
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 retina IPS display
- 8GB & 256GB PCIe SSD
- Mac OS
- 2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports
- WiFi 5 (802.11ac)
Published 32 min ago
You'd pay $199 more for a refurbished model from other sellers. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tekreplay via eBay.
- A 60-day Tekreplay warranty applies.
- 6th-gen Intel Core i5-6267U Skylake 2.0GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MLUQ2LL/A
It's $500 under list and the best price we could find for this model by $300. Buy Now at eBay
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 2.0GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 IPS retina display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 802.11ac wireless
- Model: MWP42LL/A
Among the many great Green Monday deals, save up to $150 on select desktop PCs and monitors, up to $250 on select gaming laptops, up to $300 on select Lenovo laptops, up to $800 on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, up to 50% or more on top headphone brands, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free.
That's $10 under our mention from last week, and $220 under list. Buy Now at HP
- 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive with 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 195P5AV_1
Save $260 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81VW00FTUS
It's $50 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 7th Generation AMD A6-9225 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $72 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity and weight of silver bars elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by APMEX via eBay.
- .999 fine silver
Add item to the cart to save $29 off the list price. It's about a buck under our open-box mention from November and the best price we've seen. You'll pay around $45 for a sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx on eBay.
- Warranty information is not provided.
- This item is new but has been reboxed.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
That's $53 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Perfume Empire via eBay
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 64GB Tablet for $799 ($270 low).
Using the steps detailed below, you can save over $1,000 on a new iPhone 11 Pro Max, whether paying monthly or upfront. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Save $350 with Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited plans.
- Get up to $850 off with eligible trade in.
- After checkout, apply code "FALLSWITCH250" to get a free $250 Verizon e-Gift Card.
- You'll receive a text message within two weeks of ordering with a unique barcode to get Verizon Stream TV for free.
- You'll also receive an email within two weeks of ordering with a unique link to get Marvel’s Avengers Game for free.
- The $20 online activation fee is half what you'd normally pay.
Grab iPhones from $65, keyboards from $69, Apple Watches from $120, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- While the banner says up to 50% off, we saw higher within the sale.
That's the best price we could find by $101. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mac2Mall via eBay.
- A 30-day warranty is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3427U Ivy Bridge 1.8GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1440x900 display
- MacOS X
- Model: MD231LL/A
