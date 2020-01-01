Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up.
This is the first time that this $200 recording software has ever been offered as a free trial. Future free trials will only last 30 days. Shop Now at Apple
Apple extended the free trial period from 30 to 90 days, giving you the extra time needed to finish off that 90's buddy sitcom starring your cat and doggo. Shop Now at Apple
As you're spending your newfound wealth of indoors time browsing NASA's vast repository of incredibly cool space photos, remember that you can choose two ways of looking at it.
1) This crisis is, on a cosmological scale, incredibly fleeting, and to borrow a phrase, "Life finds a way".
2) Self-isolation is actually our default state in the broader universe, and as popular science fiction author Cixin Liu describes in the afterword to his Supernova Era novel: "Staring into the endless darkness of the cosmos, humanity futilely grasps for a pair of nonexistent hands, but we have so far been unable to find any signs of other intelligent civilizations from our vantage point on a planet that's no more than a speck of dust in outer space."
Perhaps lean towards the first one. Shop Now
With videos, quizzes, educational games about a range of topics, including a kid-level explanation of the coronavirus, it's a way to occupy your children you can feel good about. Shop Now at National Geographic
Courses cover a range of subjects from Java for Android to understanding stress, learning guitar, and more. Shop Now at Udemy
Courses cover a range of subjects like business, health & medicine, personal development, and more. Shop Now
That's $6 off and the first time it's been free since January. Shop Now at Apple
That's a savings of $3 off list price. Shop Now at Apple
That's a savings of $5 and a bit of your sanity for this app providing access to workouts you can do at home. Shop Now at Apple
That's $3 off and a great way to keep routine going in these stressful times. Shop Now at Apple
Developed in partnership with CDC, Apple offers this app which provides a screening tool, information regarding the disease and actions you can take to protect yourself. Shop Now at iTunes
This phone without a plan would cost at least $147 elsewhere. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's $231 cheaper than we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
Choose from the latest models, including iPhone 11 and XS Max. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
