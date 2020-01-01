Open Offer in New Tab
Apple · 53 mins ago
Apple Logic Pro X 90-Day Trial
This is the first time that this $200 recording software has ever been offered as a free trial. Future free trials will only last 30 days. Shop Now at Apple

Features
  • huge collection of plug-ins, patches, and royalty-free loops to explore
  • Smart Tempo (allows you to mix and match music and beats without worrying about the original tempo)
  • Flex Time and Pitch controls
  • wireless multi-touch control from iOS devices
  • virtual drummers, kit designers, MIDI functions, punch recording, and many more pro features
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
