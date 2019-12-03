Personalize your DealNews Experience
A low by at least $70. Buy Now at Best Buy
Save on Echo and Alexa smart devices, Fire tablets, Kindles, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
If you get lucky with a preorder invitation, you'll score a $70 savings. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a $50 discount, provided you score a preorder invitation. Buy Now at Amazon
Get a free Echo Dot with the purchase of select Tile 4-Packs. Shop Now at Amazon
This sale is putting many tech items at the best prices of the year. Shop Now at Best Buy
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $350 off and within a buck of the best price we've seen for a 70" brand-name TV. Buy Now at Best Buy
$150 off, $50 under Amazon's Black Friday deal, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
The Apple 2019 Black Friday Sale is now live. During the 4-day shopping event, which runs through Cyber Monday, you can get a gift card of up to $200 with the purchase of select products. Plus, you can get free, fast shipping or opt for in-store pickup at your local Apple Store. Shop Now at Apple
It's back in stock! That's $20 less than Black Friday deals from a plethora of other stores and easily the best price we've seen. It's honestly unheard of for the latest iPad model to be discounted this much so quickly. Buy Now at Target
That's the lowest price we've seen and $92 less than the best deal for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
That's $34 under our mention from two days ago and the best deal we've ever seen for this iPhone. It's a low now by $32 for a refurb model. (It's also the lowest price we could find today for one in a similar condition by $60.) Buy Now at eBay
