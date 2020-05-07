Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save on brand favourite Apple, with smartwatches, iPhones, Macbooks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
It's a low by $70 and within $10 of its best ever price. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's within a buck of the best price we've seen for the 32GB model, and a current low by $59. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's an extremely inexpensive and classic iPad. Buy Now at eBay
That's a low by $69 when you apply coupon code "SLICKPAD". (For further comparison, most stores charge $899 and this is the first discount we've seen on the new model.)
Update: The price now drops to $828 after coupon. Buy Now at Abt
You can use these for Zoom and other video-call backgrounds: Excite your colleagues with the grandeur of Asgard! Go retro with a comic based background! Add some tech savvy mystique into the mix with Tony Starks' lab! Shop Now
This is a great opportunity to upgrade your home office with an open-box unit from top brands like Apple, Dell, Microsoft, and more. These units are basically brand new, just without the original retail packaging, so why pay more for a shiny box? Shop Now at Best Buy
Maybe you're still social distancing. Doesn't mean you can't make video calls more magical! Download one of six backgrounds to use during these calls and visit the wonderful world of Disney! Shop Now
Save on a variety of audio equipment, appliances, computer accessories, toys, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
If the cabinets are starting to look at little sparse, but you're hesitant to head out, we've rounded up several deals for groceries that will allow you to shop from your sofa. Shop Now
Shave some big discounts off a wide selection of garden and DIY tools, incluing mowers, drill kits, leaf blowers, chainsaws, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
That's $32 off list and $2 cheaper per mask than buying them individually from the same seller. Buy Now at eBay
It's essentially the innards of the iPhone 11 with the body of the iPhone 8. Shop Now at Apple
That's $231 cheaper than we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
This phone without a plan would cost at least $199 elsewhere. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
Developed in partnership with the CDC, Apple offers this app which provides a screening tool, information regarding the disease and actions you can take to protect yourself. Shop Now at Apple Services
