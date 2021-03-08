New
Apple Fitness+ 2-Month Subscription
Free

Save $20 with this free 2-month trial. Apple Fitness+ syncs your personal metrics from Apple Watch to your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, so you can follow your workout progress onscreen. Shop Now at Best Buy

  • Plan automatically renews at $9.99/month after trial until cancelled.
  • Requires iPhone 6s or newer model and eligible Apple Watch.
  • Digital download instructions will be emailed after checkout.
  • 10 workout types
