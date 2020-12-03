Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 64GB Tablet for $849 ($220 low).
Published 42 min ago
That's the best price we could find by $101. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mac2Mall via eBay.
- A 30-day warranty is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3427U Ivy Bridge 1.8GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1440x900 display
- MacOS X
- Model: MD231LL/A
That's $30 under last week's mention and the best price we could find now by $31. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's $51 under our mention from last week and $100 less than Apple's direct price. Buy Now at Adorama
- Note: This item is currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Most items receive free shipping.
Clip the $99.01 on page coupon for the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- The price drops at checkout.
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
- This item is expected back in stock November 29, but can be ordered now at this price.
- Intel 10th-Gen. Core i5 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Model: MVH42LL/A
This difficult to find model is $51 less than a sealed unit costs elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD
- Mac OS
- Model: Z0YJ0LL/A
- Most items qualify for free shipping, or bag free expedited shipping on orders of $49 or more.
It's $250 less than what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual-SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
- Model: SA-G985FDBLK
That's $50 less than our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. It's also the lowest we could find by $100 today, although most retailers charge $650 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
Clip the on-page coupon to drop this to $2 under Amazon's price.
Update: It's now $29.99 after coupon. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Black. (You can preorder in Olive or Orange, but there's no indication of when stock will be available.)
- Search "AMB5FTMBK" to find it.
- 1.1" OLED display
- PPG optical heart rate monitor
- 11 sport modes
- 16GB storage
- water resistant to 164 feet
- compatible with iOS and Android
- Model: S2005OV1N
- UPC: 850015911842
It's a buck under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buyspry via eBay.
- 3.5mm audio jacks (not a Lightning connector)
- storage case
- Model: MNHF2AM/A
Using the steps detailed below, you can save over $1,000 on a new iPhone 11 Pro Max, whether paying monthly or upfront. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Save $350 with Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited plans.
- Get up to $850 off with eligible trade in.
- After checkout, apply code "FALLSWITCH250" to get a free $250 Verizon e-Gift Card.
- You'll receive a text message within two weeks of ordering with a unique barcode to get Verizon Stream TV for free.
- You'll also receive an email within two weeks of ordering with a unique link to get Marvel’s Avengers Game for free.
- The $20 online activation fee is half what you'd normally pay.
- While the banner says up to 50% off, we saw higher within the sale.
That's the best we've seen for it in any condition, and a current low by $185 for a refurb model. (It was $173 more in October for a refurb.) Buy Now at eBay
- Select condition "Good" under the options tab.
- Sold by decluttr_store via eBay.
- A 1-year decluttr_store warranty applies.
