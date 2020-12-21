Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
Published 1 hr ago
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It's also available with 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD for $669 ($30 less than most stores charge).
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- 8-core GPU
- macOS
- Model: MGNT3LL/A
That's $51 under our mention from last week and $100 less than Apple's direct price. Buy Now at Adorama
- Note: This item is currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. It's the best deal today by $451. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- Intel Core i5 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Model: MVH62LL/A
Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to get this deal. That's $849 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This certified refurbished laptop is backed by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Alpha Tech Store via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-2557M 1.7GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1440x900 (900p) display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- MacOS 10.7 (Lion)
- Model: MC965LL/A
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Most items receive free shipping.
That's the best price we could find by $149. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.5" woofer and 1" tweeter
- Adjustable horizontal/vertical mounting bracket
- Compatibility with 70V, 100V, and 8-Ohm systems
- Model: DN-205IO
Save on photo equipment, audio gear, camera bags, software, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's not too late to save on hundreds of items, including iPads, MacBooks, DSLR cameras, headphones and more, all that will ship with free next day delivery. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air 10th Gen i3 13.3" Laptop (2020) for $849. ($150 off)
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- in Frosted Silver
- Snapdragon 855 Plus + Octa-Core CPU
- 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED Touchscreen
- 48MP, 12MP, & 16MP triple rear cameras & 16MP selfie camera
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Android 10 + Oxygen OS
- Model: 5011101148
Grab iPhones from $65, keyboards from $69, Apple Watches from $120, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- While the banner says up to 50% off, we saw higher within the sale.
That's the best we've seen and a current low by $30. (We saw it for $270 in last week's mention.) Buy Now at Amazon
- In Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band.
- up to 18 hours battery life
- 32GB storage
- watchOS 6
- Model: MYDT2LL/A
Save $49 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum Case with Deep Navy Sport Band pictured).
- Select colors may arrive after Christmas.
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
You'd pay $20 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Anchor Gray pictured).
- It's compatible for the Apple 38mm Watch, and Apple 40mm Watch
- Model: MWTQ2AM/A
