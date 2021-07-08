Apple Deals at B&H Photo Video: Up to $2,600 off

Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Pro i9 16" Laptop for $2,499 (low by $300).
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
Current and newly accepted college students (and their parents), as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels can now save up to $400 on a variety of Apple tech in the long-awaited Back to School sale. Shop Now at Apple
- Buy a Mac or iPad for College with Education Pricing. Get AirPods.
- Plus, 3 months free of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 20% off AppleCare+.
- Even better, get up to $1,460 in credit with eligible trade-ins.
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-Day Woot warranty is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3210M 2.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 500GB storage
- MacOS
- Model: MD387LL/A
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, and the biggest discount we've seen since this model was released. Buy Now at Amazon
- 23.5" 4480x2520 4.5K LCD display
- Apple M1 3.2GHz octa-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.3 (Big Sur)
- Model: MJV93LL/A
Save on cameras, memory cards, SSDs, monitors, laptops, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Many items get free shipping; otherwise, it starts around $3.99, but is free with orders of $49 or more.
Shop for smartphones, power banks, routers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured are the Cleer Flow Noise-Canceling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $49.99 (low by $20).
In-stock point-and-shoot cameras start from $298, while mirrorless models start from $598. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5 Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera (Body Only) for $1,279.99 ($300 off).
That's $50 under our mention from just yesterday and the best price we could find by $143. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus + octa-core CPU
- 6.67" 3120x1440 AMOLED display
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 48MP main, 16MP Ultra-Wide, & 8MP Tele lenses
- OxygenOS-Enhanced Android 10 OS
- Model: 610214662583
Sign In or Register