Apple Back to School Sale: up to $400 off + get AirPods
Apple · 20 hrs ago
Apple Back to School Sale
up to $400 off + get AirPods

Current and newly accepted college students (and their parents), as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels can now save up to $400 on a variety of Apple tech in the long-awaited Back to School sale. Shop Now at Apple

Tips
  • Buy a Mac or iPad for College with Education Pricing. Get AirPods.
  • Plus, 3 months free of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 20% off AppleCare+.
  • Even better, get up to $1,460 in credit with eligible trade-ins.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/27/2021
    Published 20 hr ago
    Verified 2 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Apple Computers Apple
iOS Mac Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register