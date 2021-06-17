Apple Back to School Sale: up to $400 off + get AirPods

Apple · 20 hrs ago
up to $400 off + get AirPods
Current and newly accepted college students (and their parents), as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels can now save up to $400 on a variety of Apple tech in the long-awaited Back to School sale. Shop Now at Apple
- Buy a Mac or iPad for College with Education Pricing. Get AirPods.
- Plus, 3 months free of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 20% off AppleCare+.
- Even better, get up to $1,460 in credit with eligible trade-ins.
Woot! An Amazon Company · 2 wks ago
Refurb Mac mini Core i5 Desktop Computer (Late 2012)
$240 $599
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-Day Woot warranty is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3210M 2.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 500GB storage
- MacOS
- Model: MD387LL/A
Costco · 1 mo ago
Apple Mac Mini M1 Desktop (2020)
$600 for members $699
free shipping
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
eBay · 4 days ago
Apple MacBook Pro Skylake i7 15.4" Laptop (2016)
$898 $2,399
free shipping
That's $1,500 under it's original list price, and $281 under the best price we could find for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tek Replay via eBay.
- A 60-day Tek Replay warranty is included.
- 6th Generation Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Skylake CPU
- 15.4" 2880x1800 display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS 10.12 Sierra
- Model: MLH32LL/A
Amazon · 2 days ago
Apple iMac M1 23.5" Retina 4.5K All-in-One Desktop (2021)
$1,250 $1,300
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, and the biggest discount we've seen since this model was released. Buy Now at Amazon
- 23.5" 4480x2520 4.5K LCD display
- Apple M1 3.2GHz octa-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.3 (Big Sur)
- Model: MJV93LL/A
