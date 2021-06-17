Apple Back to School Sale: up to $400 off + free AirPods
Apple · 33 mins ago
Apple Back to School Sale
up to $400 off + free AirPods

Current and newly accepted college students (and their parents), as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels can now save up to $400 on a variety of Apple tech in the long-awaited Back to School sale. Shop Now at Apple

  • Buy a Mac or iPad for College with Education Pricing. Get AirPods.
  • Plus, 3 months free of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 20% off AppleCare+.
  • Even better, get up to $1,460 in credit with eligible trade-ins.
  • Expires 9/27/2021
