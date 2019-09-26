New
Apple · 1 hr ago
free Beats w/ Apple device
free shipping
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones for free when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air. Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX for free with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase. Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
- This deal is only available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels
Expires 9/26/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
Apple · 1 mo ago
Apple announces its redesigned Mac Pro
from $5,999
Max out at a 28-core CPU, 1.5TB RAM, and 4TB SSD
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
B&H Photo Video · 2 wks ago
Apple iMac i5 Quad 27" Retina 5K Desktop
$1,399 $1,799
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
- Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz Skylake quad-core processor
- 27" 5120x2880 IPS LED-backlit Retina 5K display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion drive
- AMD Radeon Pro 570 4GB video card
- Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 3
- OS X 10.13 High Sierra
L.A. Computer Company · 2 wks ago
Refurb MacBook Pro i5 13" Retina Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$899 $1,799
free shipping
L.A. Computer Company offers the refurbished 3.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Broadwell Core i5 2.9GHz 13.3" Retina Laptop for $899 with free shipping. That's $100 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find for this early-2015 model now by $101. Buy Now
- A 90-day L.A. Computer Company warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-5287U 2.9GHz Broadwell dual-core Processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- macOS 10.13.6 (High Sierra)
- Model: MF841LL/A
eBay · 1 day ago
Apple MacBook Pro i7 6-Core 15" Laptop w/ Touch Bar
$1,952 $2,440
free shipping
6ave via eBay offers the 8th-generation mid-2018 Apple MacBook Pro Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 15.4" Retina Laptop with Touch Bar in Silver for $2,439.99. In-cart, that drops to $1,951.99. With free shipping, that is the lowest price we could find by $43. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 555X 4GB GPU
- OS X 10.13 High Sierra
- Model: MR962LL/A
1 wk ago
Apple MacBook Pro Recall (Mid-2015 models)
Get a free battery replacement
Apple has issued a voluntary recall of more than 400,000 mid-2015 Apple MacBook Pro 15.4" Retina Laptops due to a battery issue that can result in overheating and pose a fire safety risk. Most units were sold between September 2015 and February 2017, and you can check if your model is affected here by using its serial number. Affected customers can have their MacBook's battery replaced for free at an Apple Repair Center. (Service may take 1-2 weeks.) Click here for more information.
Target · 1 mo ago
Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2
$40 $100
free shipping
Target offers the Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2 in White for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 wk ago
2nd-Gen. Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$145
free shipping
Amazon offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $144.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
- It's currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price
- new Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
- automatically on, automatically connected
eBay · 4 hrs ago
Refurb Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 256GB WiFi Tablet
$391 $750
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished 2nd-generation Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 256GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $489. In-cart, that drops to $391.20. With free shipping, that's $189 less than a new model and is the best we've seen in any condition. Buy Now
- Blinq via eBay is a close price at a buck more
- A 90-day VIP warranty is provided
- Retina display with 120Hz refresh rate
- dynamic adjustment
- A10X Fusion chip
- 6-core CPU and 12-core GPU
