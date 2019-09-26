Personalize your DealNews Experience
Shop Apple's Back to School Sale. Buy a Mac or iPad for college and get a pair of Beats headphones. Also, get 20% off AppleCare+ and $10 off Apple Pencil. Deal ends September 26. Shop Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 5.6-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i7 2.2GHz 15.4" Laptop for $449.99. Coupon code "APLDS" cuts it to $429.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $870 off list, and the lowest price we could find Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
For pickup only, Micro Center offers the new Apple MacBook Air Intel Core i5 13.3" Laptop in Space Grey for $869.99. That's $30 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find now by $30, although most retailers charge $1,039 or more. Buy Now
Mac2Mall via eBay offers the refurbished 3-lb. Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz 13.3" Laptop in Silver for $399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $51 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb today. Buy Now
LA Computer Company offers the Apple MacBook Air Intel Crystalwell Core i7 2.2GHz 13.3" Retina Laptop for $929 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from May, $200 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Mac2Mall via eBay offers the refurbished 2.3-lb. Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $349.60 with free shipping. That's $30 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $75.
Update: The price has dropped to $349. Buy Now
L.A. Computer Company offers the MacBook Pro i9 6-Core 15" Retina Laptop w/ Touch Bar for $2,899 with free shipping. That's $600 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the offer the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $129.99. That's $15 under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $15.) Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 512GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet in Gold for $699 with free shipping. That's $20 under last month's mention, $560 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this 2017 model. Buy Now
With activation of a new line on a 24-month payment plan, Verizon Wireless offers the Apple iPhone 7 32GB Smartphone for Verizon in several colors (Black pictured) for free with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $449. Shop Now
BidAllies via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 128GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $209.95 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price for a refurb now by $5.) Buy Now
