It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
On top of these student-friendly savings, you'll also get Beats headphones in various over-ear and in-ear styles for free with select orders. Shop Now at Apple
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now at Apple
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
That's $100 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $300.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
For pickup only, Micro Center offers the new Apple MacBook Air Intel Core i5 13.3" Laptop in Space Grey for $869.99. That's $30 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find now by $30, although most retailers charge $1,039 or more. Buy Now at Micro Center
That's the lowest price we could find by $25, although we saw it for $10 less last month. Buy Now at eBay
Mac2Mall via eBay offers the refurbished 2.3-lb. Apple MacBook Air Intel Haswell Core i5 1.3GHz 13.3" Laptop for $379 with free shipping. That's $20 under last year's mention and the lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $209. Buy Now at eBay
That's $2 under our mention from over a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now at eBay
itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $308.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $31, although we saw it for $10 less three weeks ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $299.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $318 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's tied with last week's mention and $400 less than the price of a new one today. Buy Now at Daily Steals
An incredibly rare $15 discount on the newest Apple smartwatch model before it's actually released. Buy Now at Amazon
$199 under Apple's recently lowered list price and the best deal we've seen for this 2018 model with 1TB of storage. It's available in Space Gray or Silver at both Walmart and Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
