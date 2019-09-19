Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
That's tied with last week's expired mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $45. Buy Now
That's $54 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $5 less than what you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere and the lowest price we've seen. (It is also $2 under our April mention.) Buy Now
That's $4 under our January mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low now by $2.) Buy Now
It's $11 under the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $3 and tied with our August mention. Buy Now
That's $64 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $318 with any provider over this period. Shop Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
That's tied with last week's mention and $399 less than the price of a new one today. Buy Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
