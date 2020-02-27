Open Offer in New Tab
Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case
$139 $159
free shipping

That's $20 off list and within $10 of the best we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • built-in microphone
  • speech-detecting accelerometer
  • motion-detecting accelerometer
  • Model: MV7N2AM/A
Details
Comments
