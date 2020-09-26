That's a low by $20 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AppleCare+ extends the included 1-year warranty to 2 years.
- Apple H1 headphone chip
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- up to 11 hours of talk time per full charge
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
- 3.5mm audio jacks (not a Lightning connector)
- storage case
- Model: MNHF2AM/A
It's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee, so it's better to buy a 1-year Sam's Club membership for $45. (See offer below.)
It's $30 less than buying it directly from Apple. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple H1 headphone chip
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- Model: MWP22AM/A
That's $20 less than the best price we've ever seen for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay
- No warranty information is provided.
- Apple H1 headphone chip
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- Model: MWP22AM/A
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new. Check the warranty information on the product page to be sure it's Bose refurbished.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
Save on an array of headphones in various styles from brands like JBL, Cowin, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
It's the best price we've seen and a low today by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- Model: MDRZX110BK
Shop for laptops, monitors, smartphones, tablets, electronic storage, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on over 80 items, including lenses, DSLR cameras, mirrorless cameras, flashes, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping adds $3.99; otherwise, orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Save $100 off the list price on this newly released Samsung smartphone. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in 4 colors (Cloud Navy pictured).
- 2.8GHz Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.5" 2400x1080 AMOLED display
- triple camera system
- Model: SM-G781UZBMXAA
Save on a huge selection of Apple products including MacBooks, iPads, iPods, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
Amazon is already taking $15 off several just-released Apple Watch Series 6 models, putting them at the best price we've seen. Grab the 40mm model for $384.99 or the 44mm model for $414.99. They're not available in all colors and currently on backorder, though. Buy Now at Amazon
- measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
- up to 20% faster than Series 5
- 5GHz WiFi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip
That's the best price we could find by $21 and the first discount we've seen for this newly released version. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- The 128GB version is also available for $395 (a low by $5).
- A12 Bionic chip
- 10.2" Retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- 8MP back camera
- 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera
- Touch ID
- iPadOS
- Model: MYLD2LL/A
That's $19 less than you'd pay for two new ones from most major retailers and the lowest price per charger we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
