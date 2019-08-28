Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Walmart offers the sixth-generation Apple iPod Touch 128GB MP3 Player in several colors (Silver pictured) for $229 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the offer the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $129.99. That's $15 under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $15.) Buy Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
With activation of a new line on a 24-month payment plan, Verizon Wireless offers the Apple iPhone 7 32GB Smartphone for Verizon in several colors (Black pictured) for free with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $449. Shop Now
Sign In or Register