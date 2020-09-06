That's basically like getting $10 at Best Buy for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- The Best Buy gift card will appear in cart automatically.
Buy $50 worth of participating Procter & Gamble brands and get a $15 Visa gift card in the mail from pgrebates.com. Eligible items include laundry supplies, dapers & wipes, oral care, shaving & skin care, and personal care. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- You'll need to submit a copy of your receipt to pgrebates.com to get this deal.
Bag yourself a future $10 savings when you buy something online at any price, and choose curbside pickup. You can save even more by shopping its current Anniversary Sale (see below.) Shop Now at Nordstrom
- There's no minimum purchase required.
- The card will be emailed by September 18.
- It can be used between September 18 and October 18.
- Email delivery
Get $10 back when you stock up on pet supplies including food, toys, bedding, clothing, leashes, and more. Shop Now at PetSmart
Save 25% on two $25 Steak N Shake gift cards. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
Save up to $800 on select Samsung QLED TVs, an extra 10% on four or more Samsung kitchen appliances, $20 on select Switch games, up to $300 off select MacBook Pro models, $50 off select iPad mini models, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free curbside pickup is available for many items.)
Save on over 220 models, with prices starting from $70. Shop Now at Best Buy
- No warranty information is given.
Students of all ages can get exclusive pricing on laptops, MacBooks, tablets, TVs, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sign in or create a My Best Buy account and then sign up for Student Deals. Once enrolled, your Student Deals will appear on your Member Offers page.
- All students of all ages qualify for these deals, and all you have to do to get them is to sign up.
Save on appliances from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, and more. Find washers & dryers from
$550 $400, refrigerators from $630 $200, and ranges from $470. Shop Now at Best Buy
- For appliance orders less than $399, delivery adds $69.99.
That's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Phone Cellar via eBay.
- No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- Available in Black.
- Note that it no longer receives the latest iOS updates.
- 4GB RAM
- 1.00GHz dual core Apple A5 processor
- 9.7" LED-backlit multi-touch screen
- 0.7 MP back camera and 0.3 MP front camera
- up to 10 hours of runtime on a single charge
- Model: MC954LL/A
You're essentially getting a pair of Airpods for free; so it's a savings of about $139 compared to most retailers. Buy Now at Apple
- The option to add the Airpods for free will appear in checkout
- Scroll down to see the banner for this offer and click on "iPad Air".
- 10.5" 2224x1668 multi-touch Retina display
- front 7MP HD camera and 8MP rear camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Hexa 2.49GHz processor
- AirPods come w/ charging case
That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Sign up for student deals through your My Best Buy account to get this discount. (See related offer below for details.)
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
It's $150 less than buying it new directly from Apple. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 retina IPS display
- 8GB & 256GB PCIe SSD
- 2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports
- Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
- Model: MVFJ2B/A
