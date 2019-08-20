Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Rakuten takes an extra 20% off a selection of apparel, shoes, and accessories via coupon code "APPAREL20". Plus, most orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Sierra takes up to 85% off a range of apparel, gear, and accessories during its Epic Clearance Sale, although we saw even greater discounts within (up to 91% off). (Prices are as marked.) Shipping starts at $5.95, although orders of $89 or more bag free shipping via coupon code "SHIP89". Discounted items include camping gear, boots, jackets, and shoes. Shop Now
adidas offers it's adidas Men's Gamecourt Tennis Shoes in several colors (White/Silver pictured) for $33. Coupon code "AUGUST20" drops it to $26.40. With free shipping, that's lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Patagonia takes up to 50% off a selection of its men's, women's, and kids' apparel and accessories during its End of Season Sale. Shipping starts at $8.50, but orders of $75 or more qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Under Armour Men's Spring Tech T-Shirt 5-Pack for $42. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $33.60. With free shipping, that's $91 off list, $6.72 per shirt, and the lowest price we could find. (We last saw it for $4 more two weeks ago but with $9 in Rakuten credit.) Buy Now
Virtual Exchanges via Rakuten offers the Dunham Men's Revsly Boat Shoes in Taupe Nubuck for $31.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $25.59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
