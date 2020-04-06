Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Apollo Precision Tools 71-Piece Household Tool Set
$38 $42
free shipping

That's a buck less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Walmart

  • In a quarantine, you'll have a hard time getting a maintenance worker to make a house call. You can make like a Scout and be prepared with this fairly comprehensive household toolkit.
  • includes tape measure, metal clamps, hacksaw, pliers, ruler, level, wrench, hammer, screwdrivers, and more
  • Model: DT0204
