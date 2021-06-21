Apluschoice 13-Foot Patio Umbrella for $85

That's a savings of $126. Buy Now at eBay
- At this price in Apple Green.
- Sold by Apluschoice via eBay.
- UV30+ 2-layer protection
- anti-fade
- water-repellent
- pulley/rope for lifting and lowering
-
Published 13 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on hundreds of items including patio sets, outdoor rugs, outdoor lighting, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured is the Project 62 Beacon Hill 3-Piece Patio Chat Set for $198. It's a savings of $132.
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
It's $50 under what you'd pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Amazon
- full-feet anchor kits
- adjustable polyester canopy w/ easy-slide rings
- Model: HANPERG13X10
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Home Depot
- In Gray, and Navy is only a buck more.
- Includes two armchairs, a sofa, and coffee table
That's at least $15 less than similar umbrellas on Amazon and a very low price for a patio umbrella in general. Buy Now at IKEA
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which vary greatly depending on your ZIP code. (We've seen shipping costs from $10 up to $129.)
- attaches to a balcony rail
- UPF rating of 25+
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Shop a wide selection of over 50 dumbbells, kettlebells, and more from $8. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Sign In or Register