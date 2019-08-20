Personalize your DealNews Experience
AplusChoice via eBay offers its AplusChoice 24" Full-Spectrum Multi-Color LED Aquarium Light for $28.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Bellmusique via Amazon offers its Focuspet Cat Litter Trapping Pad for $$17.99. Coupon code "FOCUSPET4" drops the price to $12.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Wayfair offers the Tucker Murphy Pet Deena Reversible Sherpa Memory Foam Pet Pillow in several colors (Brown pictured) with prices starting from $28.99 in the sizes listed below. Shipping adds $4.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. That's at least $51 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Prices now start at $27.99. Shop Now
Orita Direct offers its Orita SmartFeeder WiFi Pet Feeder for $259.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "SCY4N7UB" to drop that to $97.96. With free shipping, that's $162 off, $14 under our mention from May, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Moon Sea via Amazon offers the Moonsea Personalized Dog Collar in several colors for $12.99. Coupon code "9KNTA4X3" cuts that to $6.49. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from last October, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Chewy offers the Frisco Dog & Cat Igloo Bed Cave in Gray for $19.99. That drops to $17.99 at final checkout. With $4.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Chewy offers the Aqueon 10-Gallon LED Fish Aquarium Starter Kit for $68.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Amazon offers the SwimWays Spring Float Paddle Paws in Large for $44.52 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
Gadgettown via eBay offers the BaoFeng UV-5R Dual-Band Walkie Talkie 2-Way Radio for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find by $7.
Note: It requires an FCC license to use the GMRS frequencies. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Tai-ying via Amazon offers the PretiHom Travel Pillow for $19.99. Coupon code "7CQT26FF" drops the price to $5. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Artbeck via Amazon offers its Artbeck 39-Ft. Trampoline Spray Water Park for $17.88. Coupon code "HC6VHWSH" drops that to $8.94. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
