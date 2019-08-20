New
eBay · 1 hr ago
AplusChoice 24" Full-Spectrum Multi-Color LED Aquarium Light
$29 $71
free shipping

AplusChoice via eBay offers its AplusChoice 24" Full-Spectrum Multi-Color LED Aquarium Light for $28.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now

Features
  • Suitable for 24"-30" fish tank
  • 78 LEDs in 5 colors
  • Model: 23LED001-24A78-00
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Pets eBay Private Label Brands
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register